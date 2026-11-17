Reliance Industries plans to set up about 100 compressed biogas plants by 2030 at a cost of about ₹15,000 crore ($1.6 billion), the chief financial officer of its Bio Energy Business said.

The conglomerate hopes to produce about 5 million cubic metres of gas per day using agricultural residue by 2030, said Vikas Rathi at an industry event.

He said Reliance is currently producing 350 metric tonnes of biogas per day from 45 plants, which are operating at lower capacity.

The company plans to add 10 more plants by the end of March 2027, raising overall output to 1,100 metric tonnes per day, equivalent to about 1.5 million to 2 million cubic metres per day.