Reliance Power, Reliance Infra appeal Sebi order blocking fundraising plans

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), challenging the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) refusal to grant them relief from restrictions linked to group chairman Anil Ambani, which the companies say are preventing them from raising capital.

Counsel for the companies told the tribunal on Friday that they had sought an exemption under Regulation 300 of the ICDR Regulations to proceed with proposed rights issues and other capital-raising plans.

The matter stems from Sebi's order in the Reliance Home Finance case, under which Ambani faces restrictions that affect the group's ability to access the capital markets.