Reliance Retail acquires Pahadi Local to scale beauty and wellness brand

Reliance Retail , India’s largest retailer, on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Indian beauty and wellness brand ‘Pahadi Local’ along with business from Pahadi Goodness.

Pahadi Local has emerged as a distinctive player in India’s rapidly evolving beauty and wellness landscape, it said in its release.

As part of the acquisition, the founding team of Pahadi Local will continue to play a key role in shaping the brand’s creative direction, product development, and philosophy, ensuring continuity.

Reliance Retail will support the brand’s next phase of growth by expanding its footprint across physical retail formats, strengthening its digital presence, and accelerating innovation. “The business acquisition further underscores Reliance Retail’s commitment to investing in high-potential Indian brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle, particularly those with strong narratives, loyal communities, and scalable business models,” the release said.