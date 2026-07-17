Reliance Retail Q1FY27 results: Net profit falls 14.1% to ₹2,805 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) on Friday reported a 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to Rs 2,805 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Its executive director, Isha Ambani, said in the earnings release: "Reliance Retail delivered a resilient performance in Q1FY27, with growth across the key consumption baskets. Our continued investment in digital commerce underscores the transformative power of our digital platforms. Our expanding customer base, widest store network, and growing omni-channel capabilities position us well to continue fulfilling every need, every dream, for every Indian, every day."

Reliance Retail's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from operations declined 1.8 per cent to Rs 5,935 crore. During the quarter ended June, its finance cost rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 793 crore.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said in a statement: "Reliance Retail delivered resilient growth this quarter, with steady performance across all consumption formats and channels. Our omni-channel presence continues to serve millions of Indian consumers, and I am confident that it is well placed to benefit from India's long-term consumption growth." During the company's post-results briefing, Srikanth Venkatchari, chief financial officer at Reliance Industries, said the company is focused on ramping up its digital commerce business, backed by physical infrastructure. "We want to build the digital business in the next few quarters," he said. The country's largest retailer's revenue from operations stood at Rs 79,745 crore, up 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y, while gross revenue rose 7.4 per cent to Rs 90,408 crore. Gross revenue was up 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y, adjusted for the demerger of the consumer brands business, with double-digit underlying growth across the grocery, fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronics baskets, the company said in its statement.

Sequentially, revenue from operations declined 8.7 per cent and net profit fell 21.5 per cent. During the quarter, the company opened 252 new stores, taking its total store count to 20,169, with a total retail area of 78.4 million sq ft. Reliance Consumer Products reported gross revenue of Rs 8,600 crore in the April-June quarter, up 2.1 times year-on-year. Its daily essentials category, led by Independence, delivered sales of Rs 3,200 crore in Q1. "Beverages, led by Campa, delivered Rs 2,900 crore in Q1 sales, achieving over 50 per cent of FY26 sales in Q1 with a double-digit market share in key markets," the company said in its investor presentation.