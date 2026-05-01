Home / Companies / News / Renault India domestic sales more than double to 5,413 units in April

Renault India domestic sales more than double to 5,413 units in April

The newly launched Renault Duster has received a strong market response, with demand picking up in the very first week of the commencement of deliveries in the latter part of April

Renault futuREady, Renault India strategy, Renault global roadmap, Renault new models India, François Provost, Renault electric vehicles
Renault India reports over two-fold increase in domestic wholesales
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Renault India on Friday reported an over two-fold increase in domestic wholesales at 5,413 units in April 2026 as compared to 2,602 units sold in the same month last year.

The company has started the new fiscal on a strong note, and the robust performance reflects sustained double-digit growth witnessed since the launch of the new-generation Renault Triber and Kiger in September 2025, Renault India said in a statement.

The newly launched Renault Duster has received a strong market response, with demand picking up in the very first week of the commencement of deliveries in the latter part of April, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group unveils restructuring to speed up decisions, drive growth

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales rise 31.12% to 59,701 units in April

Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales rise 28% to 34,833 units in April

Mahindra & Mahindra total vehicle sales rise 14% to 94,627 units in April

Govt sector, BFSI, and pharma key business drivers, says Qlik India MD

Topics :RenaultRenault IndiaRenault DusterRenault-Nissan

First Published: May 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story