Renault India starts exports of Duster; first shipment to South Africa

Renault India on Monday said it has started exports of its new Duster SUV, with the first shipment leaving for South Africa.

The first shipment of 750 vehicles departed from Chennai to South Africa, marking the beginning of Renault India's export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets planned in the coming months, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the start of exports of the new Duster, Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise said it is a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of the company's operations in Chennai.

"It reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault's global industrial footprint," he added.