Renault moves NCLT to restructure India ops, eyes €2 bn exports by 2030

Renault Group has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek approval for a proposed restructuring of its India operations, signalling a more focused approach for its business in the country.

This alignment reflects the distinct industrial and operating requirements of the businesses and is intended to support Renault’s long-term business strategy in India, including strengthening the country’s role as a manufacturing and export base.

The proposed realignment is aimed at creating clearer and more focused operating structures. It envisages the powertrain manufacturing activity being organised as a dedicated entity for the same within Renault Group India. Vehicle manufacturing and sales operations will be brought together under an integrated operating structure.

The company said the proposed changes do not involve any disruption to business operations. There is no impact on employees, customers, dealers, suppliers, or partners. Employment terms, service continuity, and existing relationships remain unchanged, and business continues as usual. All existing manufacturing, supply, and service commitments, including commitments to partners, will also remain the same. Renault Group India will remain fully committed to the market and manufacturing hub, and will continue to engage transparently with stakeholders as the process progresses, it said. This comes as the Renault Group is looking to transform India into one of its top three markets. As part of this roadmap, the French automaker will launch seven new vehicles and aims for annual exports worth 2 billion euros by 2030 in vehicles, research and development, and components.

The company said that it is eyeing a 5 per cent market share in India. "In India, we have great ambition: make it one of Renault brand’s top 3 markets worldwide. To achieve this, we are entering our largest product renewal cycle in India. We will introduce new vehicles, bringing our portfolio to seven models by 2030," said François Provost, chief executive officer (CEO), Renault Group, early this month. Exporting from or to Europe is not part of the company's India strategy, despite the India-European Union trade deal, he said. Four vehicles are in the line-up to reach a total of a seven-vehicle portfolio by 2030, including Renault Duster, unveiled in January 2026, and already generating strong enthusiasm among Indian customers. As part of the “futuREady” announcements, the group also presented the Bridger Concept, which previews a new B-segment compact SUV, a true multi-energy vehicle, including an electric version.