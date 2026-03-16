ReNew's C&I arm secures $95 mn investment from LeapFrog-led consortium

ReNew Green Energy Solutions, the commercial and industrial (C&I) platform of ReNew Energy Global Plc, has secured a $95 million equity investment. LeapFrog Investments invested $50 million, with the remaining investment made by Emerging Market Climate Action Fund and Carlyle AlpInvest.

The investment is secured for the expansion of the company’s C&I platform. “The C&I industry will be central to India’s decarbonisation journey, and with investors like LeapFrog, we can deepen our ability to provide reliable, cost-competitive renewable power to leading businesses across sectors,” ReNew founder Sumant Sinha said.

ReNew Green’s portfolio includes 2 gigawatts of commissioned capacity across multiple states, of which about 1.3 GW has long-term agreements with technology companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. It serves both global and domestic companies in the automotive, chemicals, cement, textiles and technology sectors.