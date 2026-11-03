ReNew to invest ₹9,000 crore in 1,500 MW pumped hydro project in Odisha

Renewable energy company ReNew on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit to develop a 1,500 megawatt (MW) pumped hydro storage project at Putabali in Ganjam district, with an estimated investment of ₹9,000 crore.

The project is part of the company's larger investment plan in Odisha, totalling ₹45,000 crore. The MoU was signed in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The project is expected to strengthen Odisha’s energy storage capacity and support the integration of renewable energy into the state’s power grid.

"At ReNew, we are focused on building an integrated clean energy platform that combines renewable generation with the storage and infrastructure needed to deliver reliable, round-the-clock clean power. This proposed 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage project is an important step in that direction," said Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of ReNew.