Retail portfolio quality improves in Jan; war impact under watch: CIBIL CEO

According to the report, retail credit supply normalised in the post-festival period, easing from the momentum created by the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) last September and returning to end of 2024 levels, indicating a seasonal moderation in short-term demand.

The report highlighted that a critical factor in gold loan growth in the December 2025 quarter was the sharp rise in underlying asset values, which have doubled since March 2023. Average ticket sizes increased by 1.8x in the same period, indicating that as gold valuations rise, consumers are leveraging higher-value loans to finance their needs. This has made gold loans the largest product by share of retail originations in volume (36 per cent) and value (39 per cent), and the second largest by outstanding balances (11 per cent) after housing.