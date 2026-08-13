Ride-hailing app Rapido gets Karnataka licence for cab services till 2031

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday said it has received a licence from the state transport authority under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, for its cab services in the state. The licence is valid for five years, until August 2031.

According to the company, the licence provides greater confidence and continuity to the captains (drivers) and commuters who rely on the platform.

Notably, Karnataka is Rapido’s home state and one of its most important mobility markets. Over the years, Rapido has built a presence across 21 cities in the state, supporting over 3.14 lakh captains and serving more than 2.04 crore registered customers. Rapido said that more than 69 lakh customers in Karnataka have taken cab rides through the platform.