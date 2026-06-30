Ride-hailing platform Uber launches new safety features for riders, drivers

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday announced new features to enhance the safety of riders and drivers. The company has introduced Record My Ride, a feature that enables drivers to securely record encrypted in-cab video within the Uber app during trips using their own phones.

Uber has collaborated with medical logistics provider Dial 4242 to integrate Ambulance Assistance, helping riders and drivers request medical support following an accident during a trip on the platform.

Going ahead, to mitigate distracted driving, the Uber Driver app will restrict manual typing functionality while the vehicle is in motion, prompting drivers to pull over safely before responding to messages. In addition, riders can now customise, manage and mandate their own unique trip verification PINs.