RIL to seek nod for ₹16.64 trillion transactions tied to JPL, Jio

Reliance Industries will seek shareholders' nod for approval of internal transactions of over ₹16.64 trillion spread over the next five fiscal years involving digital services subsidiaries Jio Platforms and Reliance Jio Infocomm, according to the notice for the 49th AGM filed by the company on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2026.

The biggest pie of over ₹13 trillion in the overall transaction will go to Reliance Jio from Reliance Retail in lieu of telecom services sold through its retail network.

"The monetary value for transactions... for FY 2027-28 is estimated to be ₹2,20,000 crore; and... in each of the subsequent financial years from FY 2028-29 to FY 2031-32 is estimated to be up to ₹2,80,000 crore" for sale of Reliance Jio's recharge vouchers, Jio Fibre etc by Reliance Retail.