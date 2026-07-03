RIL value matches top 5 IT titans' combined market capitalisation

After a steep correction over the past two years, the combined market capitalisation (mcap) of India’s five largest IT services companies has fallen to the level of Reliance Industries (RIL), the country’s most valuable company. The combined market value of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra has declined 46.2 per cent from a record ₹33.71 trillion at the end of August 2024 to ₹18.15 trillion on Friday. In comparison, RIL’s market capitalisation is down 16.7 per cent from its record ₹21.19 trillion at the end of June 2024 to ₹17.65 trillion.