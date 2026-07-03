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RIL value matches top 5 IT titans' combined market capitalisation

The combined market value of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra has declined 46.2 per cent from a record ₹33.71 trillion at the end of August 2024 to ₹18.15 trillion

Reliance Industries, RIL
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Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 11:06 PM IST
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After a steep correction over the past two years, the combined market capitalisation (mcap) of India’s five largest IT services companies has fallen to the level of Reliance Industries (RIL), the country’s most valuable company. The combined market value of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra has declined 46.2 per cent from a record ₹33.71 trillion at the end of August 2024 to ₹18.15 trillion on Friday. In comparison, RIL’s market capitalisation is down 16.7 per cent from its record ₹21.19 trillion at the end of June 2024 to ₹17.65 trillion.
 
In fact, earlier this week, on Tuesday, the combined market value of the five IT companies had slipped to ₹17.50 trillion, just below RIL’s ₹17.51 trillion, marking the first time in more than two decades that their combined market capitalisation fell below that of RIL.
 
TCS, which had a larger market capitalisation than RIL until August 2019, has seen the sharpest decline. Its market value has tumbled 54 per cent from a record ₹16.47 trillion at the end of August 2024 to ₹7.57 trillion on Friday. Infosys is down 47.3 per cent from its peak, Wipro 43.4 per cent, HCL Technologies 40.6 per cent and Tech Mahindra 17.5 per cent. 
 
   

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Topics :Reliance Industriesmarket capitalisationmcapRIL mcap

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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