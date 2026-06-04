Rising demand, production recovery could support gains for Coal India

CIL is absorbing a rise in input costs due to a surge in prices of explosives and diesel. Ammonium nitrate prices have risen 44 per cent since the beginning of the Iran war, triggering a 26 per cent rise in explosives costs. Industrial diesel prices have jumped 54 per cent. CIL may continue to absorb these costs, leading to margin pressure while protecting downstream users. The impact is hard to quantify, with the duration of the war unknown. If it lasts through FY27, it could increase costs by ₹4,000 crore.