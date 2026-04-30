Roblox appoints former AWS senior executive Sunil Rao as MD for India

Gaming company Roblox has appointed former Amazon Web Services senior executive Sunil Rao as Managing Director for its India arm, the company said on Thursday.

Rao will serve as Roblox's senior representative and market lead in the country, overseeing day-to-day execution of Roblox India's strategy working with local teams and partners, the company said in a statement.

"Roblox announces the appointment of Sunil Rao as Managing Director, Roblox India. Rao will join Roblox India this May to help strengthen the company's local presence in the country, foster partnerships, support the creator ecosystem and align local market needs with global product and business priorities," the statement said.

Rao was previously part of the leadership team at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led strategy and corporate business development across the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Prior to AWS, Rao was a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, where he worked closely with founders and emerging companies. Earlier in his career, he has also played a pivotal role in building and scaling developer ecosystems at Symbian, Nokia and Google. "India is an important market for us globally and one with tremendous potential in terms of creator talent. Sunil brings deep expertise in building operations across diverse markets, and his passion for community-centric platforms makes him the ideal leader to drive our next chapter of growth in the country," Roblox, VP of International, Zhen Fang said.