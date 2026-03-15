Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad plans to acquire Unacademy in all-stock deal

Upskilling firm upGrad plans to acquire rival educational technology (edtech) platform Unacademy in an all-stock deal, according to SoftBank-backed Unacademy’s cofounder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gaurav Munjal.

In an X post, Munjal said, “Neither side will disclose the valuation until closing, when the papers are filed, and the transaction becomes public.” He added that he will remain cofounder and CEO of Unacademy.

“If this closes, upGrad’s integrated model — with an expanded focus from K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) to forever learning — will be on a strong trajectory,” said Ronnie Screwvala, cofounder of upGrad, on X. “This coming together will strengthen upGrad’s integrated model, with Unacademy under your leadership focusing on what it does best: building great online products. Looking forward to closing this. And yes, ‘the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts’ is our firm belief.”

Munjal said Unacademy has implemented several operational changes over the past year, including consolidating company-run offline centres with franchise partners to refocus on its core online education products. The company also completed a ₹50 crore employee stock ownership plan (Esop) buyback, with about 40 per cent of former employees participating, he said. Unacademy currently holds more than $100 million in cash reserves. Munjal added that Airlearn, the company’s first global product, has been gaining traction in markets including the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada. He said he plans to focus on building online learning products for students both in India and abroad.

He said that artificial intelligence is likely to reshape education and could create new opportunities for digital learning platforms. If a deal with upGrad materialises, the companies could collaborate to build education products spanning K-12 learning, higher education, and professional upskilling. “I have long admired what Screwvala and the upGrad team have built. They have quietly but relentlessly established themselves in upskilling, forever learning, and higher education,” Munjal said. “If and when we do come together, we share upGrad’s belief that ‘the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts’. Altogether, we will impact students, learners, and working professionals and build great products — from K-12 to forever learning.”

Earlier, upGrad had walked away from talks to acquire Unacademy, ending one of the edtech sector’s most closely watched deal discussions amid differences over valuation. The proposed all-stock transaction was said to value Unacademy at about $300 million, a steep drop from its $3.4 billion peak in 2021, while upGrad was seeking a valuation of roughly $2.25 billion for itself, according to people familiar with the matter. The collapse followed an earlier failed sale effort by Unacademy. In 2024, the company held talks with Kota-based Allen Career Institute, which also fell apart over valuation disagreements. These developments come amid a turbulent period that included pushback over changes to its Esop policy.