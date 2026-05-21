Room with match view: Rajasthan gets ready for India's first stadium hotel

“Given the population of this country, the youth and the whole impetus on sports, it’s a segment that we truly believe in and we want to invest in because we see a future for the country in that space,” Sharma said. Stadium hotels are part of Radisson’s 2030 growth strategy, which entails reaching 500 hotels, including 142 operational and 84 in the pipeline (it has 228 hotels at present). In 2026, Radisson is planning to take the number of operational hotels to 157-160, totalling nearly 19,000-19,500 rooms. (The company follows a calendar year for financial reporting.)