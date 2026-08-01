Royal Enfield reports 34% growth in July sales to 118,232 units

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported a 34 per cent increase in total sales at 1,18,232 units in July 2026.

The company had sold a total of 88,045 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 1,05,317 units as against 76,254 units in July 2025, a growth of 38 per cent, it added.

Exports were up 34 per cent at 12,915 units as compared to 11,791 units in the same month last year, the company said.