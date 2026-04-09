Royal Enfield's EV brand Flying Flea launches first motorcycle C6

Flying Flea, the new electric mobility brand from Royal Enfield, on Thursday embarked on its journey with the launch of its first motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6.

Hardcoded to be agile, visceral and resilient, the FF.C6 will be available from Friday at the first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Bookings for the FF.C6 will commence at 12 pm on Friday, with deliveries set to begin at the end of May 2026.

An homage to the original Flying Flea of the 1940s — engineered for frontline troops — the modern Flying Flea C6 is thoughtfully reinterpreted for today’s rider. It seamlessly blends agility with advanced connected technology, delivering a deeply intuitive riding experience.

Flying Flea is an embodiment of masterful metallurgy, ingenious chemistry and rider-first wizardry, where hardware and software work as one seamless organism. Every element of the FF.C6 is crafted not just to look distinctive, but to enhance how the motorcycle feels and functions in the city. Engineered to connect, adapt and evolve with its rider, Flying Flea transforms technology into a meaningful, everyday advantage. At its core, the FF.C6 brings together advanced material science, intelligent energy management and performance engineering for a truly exhilarating ride experience. The platform advances performance, intelligence and connectivity with core components, including the motor, battery, BMS, and vehicle control software, enabling deep integration and control.

Built from the ground up as a fully optimised, rider-centric electric motorcycle, the FF.C6 delivers a compelling blend of performance, efficiency and neo-vintage design. With a top speed of 115 kilometres per hour and over 400 Newton metres (Nm) of wheel torque, all within a lightweight 124 kg, it offers swift acceleration while maintaining stability through lean-angle sensing ABS, traction control, and rider aids such as tip-over alert and live location sharing. Powered by a 3.91 kWh battery, the motorcycle offers seamless connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G, along with remote monitoring. Charging is flexible and efficient (around 1 per cent per minute), with options for Rapid, Standard and Trickle charging using a universal wall outlet.

Available in Storm Black and Flea Green colourways, Flying Flea C6 is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.99 lakh with battery-as-a-service. The FF.C6 rollout will follow a phased, city-by-city approach. B. Govindarajan, managing director — Eicher Motors Ltd. and chief executive officer — Royal Enfield, said, “We are excited to introduce the Flying Flea C6, marking our first step into electric motorcycling in our 125th year — a milestone that reflects both our legacy and our intent for new beginnings. For over a century, Royal Enfield has been driven by a singular pursuit: to create pure, engaging motorcycling experiences.”

Powered by a team of over 200 engineers across India and the UK, and backed by over 45 patent applications, Flying Flea is a greenfield innovation, developed entirely in-house at the Flying Flea Tech Centre. It is motorcycling reimagined. In recognition and affirmation of the brand’s ethos, Flying Flea won the prestigious Red Dot Award for the FF.C6 under the ‘Design Concept’ category in 2025. He said, “With Flying Flea, we are carrying this philosophy into the electric era. This is not just about going electric — it is about creating a new category of urban mobility that is rooted in experience, not just specifications or numbers. The FF.C6 has been built by a dedicated team with deep in-house expertise across hardware and software, resulting in an agile, design and technology-led motorcycle that feels intuitive, connected, and alive to the rider.”