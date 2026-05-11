Rozana's rural FMCG brand Samuh hits ₹100 crore run rate in 3 months

Samuh, the in-house fast-moving consumer goods brand of Lucknow-based rural commerce platform Rozana, has crossed an annualised revenue run rate of ₹100 crore in three months since its launch at the end of February 2026, the company said, marking one of the fastest scale-ups by an Indian consumer brand in recent years.

The company is targeting ₹500 crore ARR (annual recurring revenue) by the end of this year. It aims to take the brand to ₹1,000 crore by the end of FY27, on the back of a planned expansion into 10 new states, including Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and the National Capital Region.

“Samuh is targeting the fastest rural expansion any FMCG startup brand in India has attempted. We have 1.4 crore units moving every month, growing 75 to 100 per cent month-on-month,” said Adwait Vikram Singh, co-founder of Rozana. “The distribution is already there. The trust is already there. We are not asking rural India to find us, we are already in 21,000 villages. No new FMCG brand has started from that position.” Rozana operates 85 large-format stores between 6,000 and 7,000 square feet each, primarily across Uttar Pradesh, with active expansion underway in Haryana and Uttarakhand. Each store carries ₹50-60 lakh of live inventory across over 16 categories. The company has raised over ₹450 crore in total funding to date from investors such as Bertelsmann India Investments, Fireside Ventures, and the Bikaji Family Office.

“We are expanding aggressively across North India, working at the gram panchayat level, market by market. India has close to a billion rural consumers, that is the largest underserved consumer base in the world,” said Ankur Dahiya, co-founder of Rozana. “Samuh is built for national scale, and we are building it the right way: high gross margins, a clear path to EBITDA profitability, and a distribution model that gets deeper with every store we open.” Samuh currently operates approximately 80 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across seven categories — biscuits, rusk, namkeen, fryums, beverages, home care, and confectionery — sold exclusively through Rozana's network across over 21,000 villages. The brand is selling 1.4 crore units per month with a mix of ₹5 and ₹10 MRP products and is growing at 75-100 per cent month-on-month since the end of February, the company said.

Samuh follows the Kirkland Signature model, the Costco-owned private label that generates approximately $90 billion in annual sales globally without owning a single manufacturing facility. Samuh operates on a 100 per cent contract manufacturing model across 8-9 partner facilities concentrated in North India. Owned manufacturing is not on the roadmap. The brand, not the factory, is the asset Samuh intends to build. The brand's market entry has been structured around a sub-₹10 sachet strategy aimed at habit formation, drawing parallels with Hindustan Unilever's ₹1 shampoo sachet model from the 1980s. Samuh's flagship products include a ₹5 Bourbon biscuit, ₹5 namkeen sachets, and a ₹10 energy drink mix, the last of which the company says occupies a price point currently uncontested by major organised players.