Rubicon Research sharpens India play in CNS push with Arinna acquisition

Sancheti said the move aligns with Rubicon’s long-term ambition of building a global therapeutics business anchored in chronic and CNS segments. “Our focus is not geography, it is therapy. India is a go-to-market extension of our CNS strategy, not a shift in direction,” he said in an interaction.

Currently, more than 95 per cent of Rubicon’s revenue comes from the United States (US), where the company has built a generics and specialty portfolio. However, over the past few years, it has been steadily evolving its business model by investing in branded and specialty CNS platforms, including the acquisition of Validus in the US in 2024 for approximately $5.5 million.