Rustomjee buys 8,800 sq m FSI in Mumbai for ₹143 cr to expand project

Mumbai-based real estate developer Rustomjee (Keystone Realtors) has purchased a floor space index (FSI) of 8,800.74 square metres in Mumbai for ₹143.45 crore. According to the deal-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Rustomjee has purchased the FSI from Parth Construction. The FSI will be transferred from Parth Construction's slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) project in Jogeshwari East to Rustomjee's project in Andheri. The transaction also includes 24 car parking spaces. The deal was registered on June 16, 2026, through an agreement to purchase FSI, and a stamp duty of ₹8.6 crore was paid by Rustomjee.

"We continually assess opportunities aligned with our long-term growth strategy and will make disclosures as and when required under applicable regulations," Rustomjee said in response to email queries sent by Business Standard. Earlier, in fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), Rustomjee's pre-sales grew 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,022 crore, surpassing its annual pre-sales guidance of ₹4,000 crore for the year. The company aims to achieve annual sales of ₹10,000 crore by FY30 through its three-pronged approach of velocity, scale and stability, where velocity will come from other areas of residential development, such as plotted developments and senior living, scale from expanding into other cities, and stability from commercial real estate.