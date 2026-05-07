Sagar Business unveils India's first TJK Superflex weldmesh unit

Integrated steel engineering, processing, and solutions enterprise Sagar Business Ventures Limited (SBVL), in partnership with Tata Steel, on Thursday unveiled India’s first TJK Superflex weldmesh manufacturing line at its flagship steel processing facility at Tangi in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

Developed in collaboration with global technology leader TJK, the state-of-the-art Superflex system is capable of manufacturing meshes up to 3.3 metres in width, significantly wider than the conventional industry standard of 2.4 metres now available in the country.

This large-format automated weldmesh production unit is expected to redefine construction efficiency in sectors such as high-rise residential projects, commercial complexes, precast structures, industrial facilities, and major infrastructure developments by enabling faster, precision-driven reinforcement solutions with reduced labour dependency.

Spread across an area of 10 acres, the unit has been set up with an initial investment of around Rs 70 crore. The Superflex line, which has come up with an investment of around Rs 12 crore, has an initial production capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes per month. It has been designed to deliver factory-controlled precision, customised mesh spacing, lower material wastage, and significantly faster on-site installation. “This is the beginning of an integrated engineering ecosystem. With India’s first TJK Superflex line, advanced cut-and-bend capabilities, testing infrastructure, and EPC solutions under one roof, we are trying to position Odisha as a centre for engineering excellence and next-generation construction technologies,” said Sunil Kishorepuria, managing director of SBVL.

The ability to produce wider mesh panels would be particularly beneficial for reinforced concrete wall construction using steel formwork systems, a technique increasingly adopted in modern housing and commercial projects. The technology is expected to improve project execution timelines while ensuring consistent structural quality by reducing on-site fabrication and manual handling, he told Business Standard. The company also announced a further investment of Rs 100 crore for expanding its steel processing capabilities and establishing one of eastern India’s most advanced engineering and construction solution hubs at the same location over the next four years. “We have plans to add three more setups for manufacturing solar mounting structures, shipping containers, lattice girder decking solutions, fire safety systems and fire doors, and battery storage enclosures. Now we have a turnover of around Rs 750 crore. Our vision is to transform Sagar Business into a Rs 1,500 crore enterprise and generate more than 1,000 direct job opportunities by 2030,” said Sriyash Kishorepuria, director of SBVL.

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Anupam, vice president (marketing and sales) of Tata Steel, said the installation of the Superflex line is a major boost to the country’s construction technology ecosystem. “India’s infrastructure growth story now demands speed, precision, sustainability, and scale. With this first-of-its-kind Superflex line, we are not only introducing advanced technology into the market but also creating a new benchmark in quality and efficiency for downstream steel applications,” he said. On this occasion, SBVL also commissioned its integrated steel processing ecosystem at Tangi, which includes retail cut-and-bend services, quality-testing infrastructure, a customer experience zone, proof-of-concept steel building systems, and engineering-procurement-construction capabilities under a single industrial campus. The facility spans more than 1.5 lakh square feet and is designed to process and distribute up to 1.44 lakh metric tonnes of steel annually while generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for more than 500 skilled workers and engineers.