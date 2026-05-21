Home / Companies / News / SAIL to invest over ₹35,000 crore in expansion over next two years

SAIL to invest over ₹35,000 crore in expansion over next two years

SAIL plans to spend over Rs 35,000 crore over the next two years on capacity expansion projects at its IISCO, Bokaro and Bhilai steel plants

sail
premium
For FY26, SAIL had initially targeted capital expenditure of ₹10,000 crore but ended the year with spending of around ₹9,100 crore
Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
State-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is working on an ambitious capital expenditure plan of more than ₹35,000 crore over the next two financial years, driven largely by capacity expansion projects at its IISCO, Bokaro and Bhilai steel plants.
 
The company plans to spend around ₹15,000 crore in FY27, followed by capital expenditure in excess of ₹20,000 crore in FY28, according to comments made by the management during its post-results earnings call.
 
“The capex for FY27 is ₹15,000 crore, which is going to go up as we progress in our expansion,” Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Panda said during the call.
 
Panda said the capex figure for FY28 will be in excess of ₹20,000 crore and after that every year the investment will be around ₹20,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore, when expansion in these three plants will have its own effect.
 
For FY26, SAIL had initially targeted capital expenditure of ₹10,000 crore but ended the year with spending of around ₹9,100 crore.
 
A significant portion of the fresh capex will be directed towards the expansion of the IISCO Steel Plant in West Bengal.
 
“So far as expansions are concerned, actually, we've cleared for three plants. One is IISCO Steel Plant, wherein major packages have already been tendered out and firmed up,” Panda said.
 
The Bokaro Steel Plant expansion is also progressing, while the Bhilai Steel Plant expansion proposal is currently being cleared, the management said.
 
Panda said the IISCO expansion project would involve an investment of around ₹35,000 crore and add roughly 4.5 million tonnes of capacity. The Bhilai expansion is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore with an additional 3.5 million tonnes of capacity, while Bokaro’s expansion is pegged at around ₹18,000 crore for around 3 million tonnes.
 
The company expects capex intensity to rise further after FY28 as execution accelerates across the three plants.
 
“As the groundwork starts over there, the expenditures will start increasing from FY28 onwards,” Panda said, referring to the IISCO project.
 
SAIL said it would seek to fund a substantial part of the planned investments through internal accruals while maintaining profitability and reducing costs.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo HealthCo eyes Q1FY27 breakeven amid group restructuring plans

Nibe shares skyrocket after successful trials of Suryastra rockets

Premium

Technology to be main focus area for Essel Group in next growth phase

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models by up to ₹30,000 from June

Amazon sharpens beauty focus as smaller Indian cities drive premium demand

Topics :SAILSteel Authority of IndiaCapex

First Published: May 21 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story