Salesforce burns 12 trillion AI tokens, says won't displace humans

Even as global software giant Salesforce consumed more than 12 trillion AI tokens to expand agentic use cases last year, the fast emerging technology of artificial intelligence (AI) is unlikely to displace humans, according to the company’s Chief Digital Evangelist, Vala Afshar.

He said the company’s total token usage last year could be surpassed within just two months this year, reflecting its rapid pace of AI adoption.

Afshar added that Salesforce added 3,000 employees to its sales function. These were not fresh hires but existing employees belonging to other lines of businesses who were engaged in ‘repetitive, low-impact work’ that now agents can replace.

“We’re building a workforce of AIs. But we’re not building AIs to displace humans. We’re building AIs to augment and create the boundless potential of our humans,” he said at a media roundtable in Mumbai.

He cautioned organisations must use AI tokens efficiently, as they rush to automate processes. Tokens are units of data processed by AI models during training and inference, enabl­ing prediction, generation and reasoning, according to an Nvidia blog.

“...We have to become more efficient as businesses in terms of how we use tokens. Not every process needs to be agentified,” he said.