Salesforce burns 12 trillion AI tokens, says won't displace humans
Not every process needs to be agentified, says Vala AfsharAjinkya Kawale
Not every process needs to be agentified, says Vala AfsharAjinkya Kawale
Focus on productivity-
- Salesforce shifted 3,000 employees engaged in ‘repetitive, low-impact work’ to sales function
- These were not fresh hires,but those that can bereplaced by AI agents
- Total token usage from 2025 could be surpassed in just two months this year
- Tokens are units of data processed by AI models
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 10:23 PM IST