Home / Companies / News / Sammaan Capital promoter raises stake to 33.32% after warrant conversion

Sammaan Capital promoter raises stake to 33.32% after warrant conversion

Avenir Investment converted 8.69 crore warrants into equity shares for about Rs 906 crore, raising its stake in Sammaan Capital from 28.34 per cent to 33.32 per cent

Sammaan Capital
Sammaan Capital promoter Avenir Investment has raised its stake to 33.32% after converting warrants worth about ₹906 crore into equity shares.
Our Bureau Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 7:47 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Sammaan Capital’s promoter, Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, has increased its stake in the company to 33.32 per cent from 28.34 per cent after converting warrants into equity shares for about Rs 906 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
 
The company’s Securities Issuance and Investment Committee approved the allotment of 8.69 crore fully paid-up equity shares to Avenir at an issue price of Rs 139 per share on October 30, following payment of the remaining 75 per cent of the subscription amount for the warrants.
 
The promoter had been allotted 8.69 crore warrants on March 31, 2026, through a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Each warrant carried the right to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 2.
 
Following the conversion, Avenir continues to hold 21.98 crore warrants, which may be exercised in one or more tranches on or before September 30, 2027. If all the remaining warrants are converted and there is no other change in the company’s share capital, the promoter’s stake would rise to 43.28 per cent.
 
The allotment has increased Sammaan Capital’s paid-up equity share capital to approximately Rs 2,498.89 crore, comprising 124.84 crore fully paid-up equity shares and 30.13 lakh partly paid-up equity shares.
 
The newly allotted shares will rank pari passu with the company’s existing equity shares and will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, subject to applicable laws.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World's top 50 marathons generated $6 bn economic impact in 2025: Report

AU Small Finance Bank probes potential data leak on Salesforce platform

India has ingredients for sustained growth in quant investing: WorldQuant

Veritas Finance names Mathew Joseph non-executive chairman of its board

Govt defends IDBI Bank valuation, says process added ₹3,917 cr to deal value

Topics :Investmentequitypromoter holdingsBSENSEcapital market

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

Next Story