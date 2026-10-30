Sammaan Capital promoter raises stake to 33.32% after warrant conversion

Sammaan Capital’s promoter, Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, has increased its stake in the company to 33.32 per cent from 28.34 per cent after converting warrants into equity shares for about Rs 906 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company’s Securities Issuance and Investment Committee approved the allotment of 8.69 crore fully paid-up equity shares to Avenir at an issue price of Rs 139 per share on October 30, following payment of the remaining 75 per cent of the subscription amount for the warrants.

The promoter had been allotted 8.69 crore warrants on March 31, 2026, through a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Each warrant carried the right to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 2.