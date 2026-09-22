Samsung India profit falls 36% to ₹7,228 crore in FY26, revenue up 1.2%

Samsung India Electronics profit declined 36 per cent to ₹7,228.10 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to a RoC filing by the consumer electronics major.

However, its revenue from operations rose slightly by 1.2 per cent to ₹1.12 trillion in FY26, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Samsung India Electronics reported revenue from operations of ₹1,11,183.40 crore on a consolidated basis for FY25, and its profit stood at ₹11,287.50 crore.

Its total consolidated income, which includes other income, was ₹1,14,738.60 crore (1.14 trillion) in FY26.

An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments regarding the filing remained unanswered at the time of the story filing.