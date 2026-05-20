Samsung reaches tentative labour union deal, averting crippling strike

Samsung Electronics Co reached a tentative deal with its labor union, averting what had threatened to be a crippling strike at the world’s largest memory chipmaker.

The South Korean company said in a statement late Wednesday that “labor and management have reached a tentative agreement on wages and the collective bargaining agreement.” The company’s union also released a statement confirming an earlier Yonhap news agency report on the suspension of plans for a strike scheduled for May 21 to June 7.

The news follows days of stop-and-start negotiations, and heads off disruptions to not just Samsung’s production but also its efforts to accelerate development of next-generation semiconductors.

Samsung’s union notified members that they would participate in a vote on the tentative 2026 wage agreement from 9 a.m. on May 23 to 10 a.m. on May 28. Any production halts at Samsung would have rippled through the global technology supply chain. The suspension of the strike eases concerns about a potential reduction in output from Samsung, the world’s biggest supplier of the chips that go into devices from data center servers to smartphones and electric vehicles. Broader Tensions Even so, the talks underscored simmering tensions across the country as workers push for a greater share of the profits that companies like Samsung and SK Hynix Inc. are deriving from a global AI infrastructure boom.