Samsung, SK Hynix back South Korea's $576 billion AI-chip investment plan

South Korea rolled out sweeping semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) investment projects on Monday, as President Lee Jae Myung pledged to cement the country's industry leadership with investments worth more than $576 billion over several years.

The announcement marks Lee's boldest push yet to align South Korea's AI and semiconductor ambitions with his pledge to narrow regional disparities and revive economies beyond the Seoul metropolitan area.

Lee was joined by the leaders of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's two largest memory chipmakers, for the televised announcement.

"We must secure the core elements of AI faster than any other country," the president said. "Semiconductors, physical AI, and AI data centres are the triple axis for our great leap forward."