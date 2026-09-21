Samvardhana Motherson's arm gets nod to acquire 50.1% in Rotary for ₹500 cr

Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech Ltd (SMAST), a subsidiary of auto components manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, will acquire a 50.1 per cent equity stake in Rotary Connectors Pvt Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 500.4 crore.

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approved the all-cash deal on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the financial year 2026- 2027.

Post completion of the transaction, SMAST will hold 50.1 per cent of the equity share capital of Rotary Connectors Pvt Ltd (RCPL), and thereafter RCPL will become an indirect subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International.