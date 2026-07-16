Sanjay Ghodawat Group, Nordstar launch ₹5,000 cr GDV real estate platform

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), a Kolhapur-based diversified group, has partnered with real estate development firm Nordstar Estates (Nordstar) to launch an institutional real estate development platform to develop properties with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹5,000 crore.

The joint venture (JV), NEVORA, will focus on developing residential and commercial projects across Mumbai and Bengaluru and plans to achieve the said GDV over the next few years.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, SGG and Nordstar said the JV has been established to tap India's evolving real estate market, where institutional capital, technology adoption and higher governance standards are redefining the sector.

Shrenik Ghodawat, managing director, Sanjay Ghodawat Group, said, "India's real estate sector is at an inflection point. Buyers today demand more than just location; they expect quality, transparency, and a seamless experience from enquiry to handover. Through this partnership, we are committed to delivering assets that are not just built to last but crafted to elevate urban living." SGG, through its real estate business, has delivered more than 12 million square feet of residential and commercial projects, with another 5 million square feet currently under development. Dhruv Dua, co-founder, Nordstar Estates, said, "By bringing together proven expertise in land acquisition and society redevelopment, institutional capital deployment, and large-scale development management, we are uniquely equipped to address the needs of India's evolving urban landscape."