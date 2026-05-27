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Sanofi unveils AI-powered platform for early rare disease detection

Sanofi's AI-powered AccelRare platform aims to help doctors identify rare diseases faster and improve referrals to specialist treatment centres in India

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Sanofi said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to expand specialty care and deploy AI across healthcare functions, including diagnosis and patient management (Photo:Reuters)
Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:19 PM IST
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Sanofi on Wednesday launched AccelRare, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pre-diagnosis platform designed to help doctors identify rare diseases earlier and reduce diagnosis delays in India, where millions remain undiagnosed due to limited access to specialists.
 
The free web-based tool enables healthcare professionals to input a patient’s symptoms, medical history and test results to generate differential diagnoses for 310 rare diseases within 5 to 10 minutes. Sanofi said the platform offers more than 88 per cent diagnostic reliability and can also recommend complementary tests and connect doctors with government-recognised Centres of Excellence for referrals.
 
India is estimated to have 72-96 million people living with rare diseases, yet diagnosis often takes between four-and-a-half and seven years because symptoms are commonly mistaken for more prevalent illnesses such as dengue, anaemia or routine infections.
 
“Rare diseases are not rare in aggregate, but awareness and diagnosis remain the biggest challenge,” said Mayur Shah, head of rare diseases business at Sanofi India. He said the platform is intended to strengthen early suspicion among doctors, especially primary care physicians and paediatricians, and accelerate access to treatment.
 
The company said AccelRare was co-developed and validated by 67 rare disease experts across 13 networks and is built on MedVir, a platform certified as a Class-I medical device in Europe. In India, the tool has been approved as a Class-A web-based pre-diagnostic medical device.
 
Sanofi said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to expand specialty care and deploy AI across healthcare functions, including diagnosis and patient management. The company is also exploring partnerships with hospitals, medical associations and healthcare institutions to widen adoption across India’s healthcare ecosystem.
 

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Topics :Sanofi IndiahealthcareDiagnostics

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:19 PM IST

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