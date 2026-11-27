While the exact number is yet to be unveiled, the move only adds to the growing list of companies globally that have used AI to reduce their workforce. Microsoft, for example, made a voluntary buyout offer to almost 25 per cent, or 60,000, of its employees to contain costs and fund its massive AI investments.

“The business environment in which we operate is changing rapidly through AI, and we are continuously reviewing how our organization and workforce need to evolve to remain successful. As part of this ongoing transformation, roles and functions will naturally change over time. Beyond this, no decisions have been made regarding any further measures. We do not comment on speculation,” an SAP India spokesperson said in a statement.