SAP SE is preparing a plan to eliminate at least 10,000 positions to transform its software business for the artificial intelligence era, according to people familiar with the matter.

The restructuring would affect at least 9% of the global workforce, the people said, asking not to be identified because discussions are ongoing. The total number of job cuts hasn't been finalized and might still change after labor negotiations, they added.

The plans come after SAP, Europe's most valuable software company, reorganized its executive board twice this year as part of a push by Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein to promote an AI-first strategy. Two of six board members will leave the Walldorf, Germany-based company in March.

"SAP continuously reviews its organization to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs," the company said in a statement, declining to comment on whether any job cuts are planned. As part of the changes, SAP's leadership will continue to redesign how it develops and sells products, according to the people. Klein is seeking to embed AI tools into the company's applications, after earlier attempts to introduce AI products faced problems. All departments are being asked to identify areas for potential cuts, with product and engineering and sales departments in particular focus, according to the people. Klein took over most of the responsibilities of product lead Muhammad Alam this year after he didn't renew his contract, which ends in March. Sales chief Thomas Saueressig, who had been given an expanded role earlier this year, said last week he will leave the company to become CEO of Ionos Group SE.