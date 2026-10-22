Sapphire Foods India Q2FY27 net loss narrows to ₹1.5 cr, revenue up 20%

Sapphire Foods India saw its consolidated net loss narrow to Rs 1.5 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of strong revenue growth.

Its revenue rose 19.6 per cent to Rs 888 crore in the quarter ended September, and the company said it was its best quarter in terms of revenue growth. Its same-store sales growth (SSG) for Sapphire KFC stood at 14 per cent, while SSG for Sapphire Pizza Hut India was 5 per cent.

Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) rose 19 per cent to Rs 132.5 crore.