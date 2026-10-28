Sarvam dominates Indic AI funding in 2026 with 87% share: Tracxn report

India’s frontier model company Sarvam bagged almost 90 per cent of the total funding received by the country’s startups building artificial intelligence (AI) for Indian languages in 2026, according to a report by data intelligence platform Tracxn.

Sarvam, which received two rounds of funding of $255 million and $90 million earlier this year, thus accounted for $346 million, or 87 per cent, of the $399 million raised by Indic AI companies. Excluding Sarvam, the other companies raised $54 million across seven rounds, up from $23 million across nine rounds last year.

Between October 2021 and 2026, companies in the Indic AI ecosystem raised a cumulative $657 million across 56 rounds. The funding pattern shows investors gravitating towards a select few companies they believe have the potential to score big. Besides Sarvam, Gnani AI – whose speech recognition is trained on a decade of real Indian call centre audio – closed a $4.2 million funding round in July.

The report says funding for sovereign AI models received a boost as the US government took an arbitrary decision to control exports of Anthropic’s Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models days after their public launch and suspended access to both. That raised questions about AI sovereignty and whether US frontier model companies were becoming too big a tool in the hands of the Trump administration to wield undue influence. “The shutdown turned an abstract argument about foreign AI dependency into a concrete one: frontier access could be revoked by a foreign government’s order, without warning, although access was restored. Sarvam, one of the government’s own four sovereign model picks, raised twice in the eight weeks that followed,” the report added.

Besides Sarvam and Gnani, Soket will develop India's first open-source 120-billion-parameter foundation model optimised for the country's linguistic diversity, targeting sectors such as defence, healthcare and education. And Gan AI will create a 70-billion-parameter multilingual foundation model targeting text-to-speech capabilities. Sarvam, backed by HCLTech and Nvidia, is expected to launch a trillion-parameter model in the next six months, a significant leap from its existing billion-parameter models. The company also plans to open an office in San Francisco to tap AI talent. The report covers 34 companies, which are divided into two categories: language as the product and language as a differentiator. Sarvam, Gnani and BharatGen fall into the first category, while Skit.AI, Nuplay and GreyLabs are in the second category.