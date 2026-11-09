Home / Companies / News / Sarvam appoints ex-Google Cloud India MD Sashikumar Sreedharan as president

Sarvam appoints ex-Google Cloud India MD Sashikumar Sreedharan as president

Sreedharan will run Sarvam's business across enterprises and government, and widen its work with digital-native companies, developers and partners

Sarvam AI
Sarvam restated its view that enterprises should own their AI, with data, models and agents staying in-house, along with the value they create
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 3:44 PM IST
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Indian AI company Sarvam on Monday announced that Sashikumar Sreedharan, most recently Managing Director for India at Google Cloud, has joined as President and Chief Business Officer.

He will also join the company's board.

Sreedharan will run Sarvam's business across enterprises and government, and widen its work with digital-native companies, developers and partners.

Marketing, Finance, Forward Deployed Engineering, Service Delivery and Commercial Operations will also fall under him.

"Today, we're welcoming Sashikumar as President and Chief Business Officer and a member of our board of directors. Sashi will lead our business across enterprises and government, and expand our work with digital native companies, developers and partners," the company said in a blogpost.

He brings more than three decades of experience in technology businesses.

Before Google Cloud, he spent over five years as Managing Director leading Microsoft India's enterprise business.

The hire comes as Sarvam's customer base grows. More than 100 enterprises and government institutions are now building on its full-stack offering, the company said.

It described its next phase as deepening research, developing products with global appeal, and building an organisation that can operate at far greater scale.

Sarvam restated its view that enterprises should own their AI, with data, models and agents staying in-house, along with the value they create.

"India should be a maker of the intelligence the world runs on," Sreedharan said, calling his move a commitment to that opportunity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceGoogle CloudGoogle India

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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