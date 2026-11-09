Indian AI company Sarvam on Monday announced that Sashikumar Sreedharan, most recently Managing Director for India at Google Cloud, has joined as President and Chief Business Officer.

He will also join the company's board.

Sreedharan will run Sarvam's business across enterprises and government, and widen its work with digital-native companies, developers and partners.

Marketing, Finance, Forward Deployed Engineering, Service Delivery and Commercial Operations will also fall under him.

"Today, we're welcoming Sashikumar as President and Chief Business Officer and a member of our board of directors. Sashi will lead our business across enterprises and government, and expand our work with digital native companies, developers and partners," the company said in a blogpost.