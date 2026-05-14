Satin Creditcare Network aims to reach ₹32,000 crore AUM by FY30

The asset quality of the company has improved, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reducing to 3.1 per cent as on March 31, 2026, compared to 3.3 per cent as on December 31, 2025. The net NPA ratio slipped to 0.9 per cent from 1.1 per cent as on December 31, 2025. Singh expects the GNPA ratio to reduce further if the credit cost declines, which is estimated to be in the range of 3-3.5 per cent in FY27. The credit cost in FY26 was 3.6 per cent.