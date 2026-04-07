Savills acquires majority stake in Hotelivate to expand APAC advisory

Savills, a global real estate advisory firm, will acquire a majority interest in Hotelivate, a hospitality advisory firm with a presence across South Asia, for an undisclosed amount.

The investment aims to create a scaled, institutional-grade hospitality advisory offering under a unified brand, Hotelivate-Savills.

The investment comes at a pivotal moment for hospitality markets across the Asia Pacific. Strong operating performance, expanding branded supply, and rising cross-border capital flows have repositioned hotel and branded residence assets as core institutional real estate. As mandates grow in scale and complexity, owners and investors increasingly require advisory platforms that integrate sector insight, capital structuring, and transaction execution within a single, coordinated framework.

Over the past decade, Hotelivate has built the region's most respected specialist hospitality advisory platform, advising owners, developers, operators, and institutional investors across strategy, feasibility, operator selection, asset management, and transactions. The firm's offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangkok, Dubai, Jakarta, and Singapore will remain operational, with expanded access to the wider Savills regional network. Hotelivate-Savills combines deep sector-specialist hospitality expertise with Savills’ full-service real estate platform across capital markets, valuations, transactions, project management, and cross-border advisory in over 70 countries. The integrated model aligns strategy, capital advisory, and execution from the outset. Martin Fidden, chief executive officer, Savills Asia Pacific (ex-Greater China), said, "South Asia is a priority market for Savills in APAC, and this acquisition reflects our strong commitment to its long-term growth. Our continued investments position us well to expand into specialist areas like hospitality advisory.”

Anurag Mathur, chief executive officer, Savills India, said, “Post-acquisition, Hotelivate will continue to operate as it was, in a certain sense, from an industry or a client-facing basis.” Mathur emphasised that Savills has seen “tremendous growth” on an organic basis. Consequently, the firm will continue to pursue organic and inorganic expansion opportunities. “We still have a few areas or pieces that we are missing. If opportunities arise on an inorganic basis, we will go after those on an inorganic basis. In a growth market like India, there aren't that many opportunities that present for inorganic growth,” Mathur added.