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SBI board approves raising up to ₹60,000 crore via bonds in FY27

The country's largest lender plans to raise funds through long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant AT1 bonds and Tier 2 bonds during FY27

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Shares of SBI closed at ₹1,042.85 on Thursday, up 1.6 per cent from the previous close
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 7:59 PM IST
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State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its board has approved raising up to ₹60,000 crore through debt instruments during FY27, according to an exchange filing. The country's largest lender said it may raise funds in rupees and/or other convertible currencies through long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds and Tier 2 bonds.
 
The fundraising programme will be undertaken through public issues or private placements during FY27, subject to requisite approvals. The issuances may be offered to domestic as well as overseas investors.
 
In FY26, SBI raised ₹13,551 crore through two tranches of Tier 2 bonds and mobilised ₹25,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), the largest such issuance in the Indian capital market.
 
Shares of SBI closed at ₹1,042.85 on Thursday, up 1.6 per cent from the previous close.
 
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Topics :sbiBanking sectorFundraising

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

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