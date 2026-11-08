SBI expands US footprint as California subsidiary opens first Texas branch

State Bank of India (California), a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has inaugurated its new branch in Frisco, Texas.

This opening marks the subsidiary's first physical expansion beyond California, with its US branches now at eight locations.

The inauguration ceremony was led by SBI Group Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, alongside Consul General of India in Houston, DC Manjunath and Frisco Mayor Mark Hill.

Located in the rapidly growing North Dallas region, the new Frisco branch is designed to offer a full suite of retail and business banking services. These include personal and business deposits, commercial lending, and international remittances, tailored specifically for individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate entities across North Texas.