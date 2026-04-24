SBI General's FY26 profit rises 4.7% to ₹533 crore on premium growth

SBI General Insurance on Friday posted 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 533 crore in financial year 2025–26 (FY26), as compared to Rs 509 crore in FY25. The company posted 14.5 per cent YoY growth in gross direct premium (GDP) to Rs 15,904 crore.

It continues to focus on maintaining a balance between growth and profitability in a dynamic operating environment. The company grew at 1.6 times the industry growth rate, further strengthening its market position. Additionally, the company gained 27 basis points improvement in private and standalone health insurance market share to 7.17 per cent in FY26 from 6.90 per cent in FY25, reflecting sustained growth momentum and strong execution capabilities.