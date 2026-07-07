SBI joins global banks to fund Sun Pharma's $11.75 billion Organon buy

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), and 10 other global banks, have combined forces to finance one of the biggest recent acquisitions by an Indian entity — Sun Pharmaceutical’s $11.75 billion buyout of US-based Organon & Co announced this April.

“Banks have recently completed the syndication for the Sun Pharma-Organon acquisition financing, which was $11.75 billion transaction. We now have 11 banks ­participating in the deal, with each bank holding commitments of around $1 billion,” a person privy to the development told Business Standard.

In April, Dilip Shanghvi’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signed a definitive agreement to buy US-based Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal. It would propel Sun Pharma into the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies and make it the seventh-largest global biosimilars player.

The terms of the financing arrangement were sealed on June 30. The remaining part of the deal is being funded by the pharma major through internal accruals.

According to sources, State Bank of India (SBI), HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, ING Bank, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and others have joined Citi, JPMorgan Chase Bank and MUFG Bank to fund over $10 billion debt, with each lender committing around a billion dollars.

SBI is the only domestic bank to participate in the loan syndication. Loan syndication is the process by which the lead arranging banks distribute portions of an underwritten loan to other lenders, allowing the financing risk to be shared.

“Initially, JPMorgan, Citi and MUFG provided the underwriting commitment. They signed the commitment letter before Sun Pharma proceeded with the acquisition, which happened towards the end of April,” said another source aware of the transaction.

“The understanding was that within three months, the loan syndication would be completed by bringing in another seven or eight banks. This was completed on June 30, when eight additional banks joined the transaction alongside the three original underwriters. So, now a total of 11 banks are participating in the financing,” he added.