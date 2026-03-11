SBI, MUFG sign pact to collaborate on M&A, aviation, real estate financing

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Japan-based MUFG Bank to explore collaboration in structuring and financing projects, focusing on sectors such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), aviation, and real estate finance, to support Indian and global clients.

The announcement comes weeks after SBI Chairman C S Setty said they are in talks with Japanese lenders to partner for M&A financing in light of new norms announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). SBI has a lending ceiling of ₹94,000 crore according to the new rules.

“Both banks will also help facilitate the introduction of Indian mid-corporates and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to Japanese corporate clients, identifying financing opportunities that deepen transaction-level collaboration,” the bank said in a statement. Additionally, SBI will also cooperate on M&A advisory, trade finance, and retail banking solutions, facilitating Japanese corporate-linked potential inbound and outbound transactions by leveraging its deep expertise in the Indian market and MUFG’s extensive global network, it said. The partnership between SBI and MUFG will leverage the complementary strengths of both institutions to facilitate cross-border capital flows, create new synergistic financing opportunities, and support sustainable economic growth across two of Asia’s largest economies.

“India represents one of the most compelling growth markets globally, and the India-Japan corridor continues to deepen. We are witnessing strong momentum from Japanese companies expanding their presence in India, alongside increasing global ambition from Indian enterprises. Through our partnership with SBI, MUFG aims to provide integrated cross-border solutions that support both inbound investment into India and outbound expansion by Indian corporates,” said Takuya Senoo, regional executive for India & Sri Lanka, MUFG Bank, adding that this collaboration with SBI reflects MUFG’s long-term commitment to strengthening economic ties between Japan and India. The partnership builds on an expanding track record of collaboration between MUFG Bank and SBI. Recently, SBI launched a $500 million syndicated gender loan facility with a green-shoe option, arranged by MUFG, aimed at advancing women’s economic empowerment. Earlier, in 2023, MUFG acted as the lead social loan coordinator and arranger for SBI’s $1 billion inaugural social loan, one of the largest such loans raised by a bank in the Asia-Pacific region.