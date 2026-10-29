SBI Mutual Fund's AUM rises 10% to ₹13.1 trn; H1 operating profit up 11%

SBI Funds Management Ltd, the asset manager of SBI Mutual Fund, reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) to Rs 13.1 trillion for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, while operating profit for the first half of the financial year rose 11 per cent to Rs 1,797 crore.

Operating revenue for the six months increased 12 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 2,336 crore, the company said in a press release.

Actively managed equity assets averaged nearly Rs 9 trillion in the September quarter, up 9 per cent year-on-year, giving the company a 12.4 per cent market share in the segment. Assets under management in systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose 15 per cent to Rs 2.07 trillion, representing a 12.3 per cent market share.

The growth in equity and SIP assets underscores the scale of SBI Funds Management's presence in India's mutual fund industry, particularly in actively managed equity products and systematic investment-led savings. SIPs allow investors to contribute fixed amounts to mutual funds at regular intervals. SBI Funds Management said it had a 15 per cent overall market share, positioning it among India's leading asset management companies. The company is backed by State Bank of India and has a joint venture partnership with France-based asset manager Amundi. With more than 34 years of experience, its product portfolio spans actively managed and passive mutual funds, portfolio management services and alternative investment products.