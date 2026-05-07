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SBI plans up to $2 billion overseas bond raise; board meet on May 12

SBI's board will meet on May 12 to consider raising up to $2 billion through public offers or private placements of foreign currency bonds in FY27

State Bank of India (SBI)
State Bank of India (SBI) | (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:10 PM IST
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The board of State Bank of India (SBI) will consider raising up to $2 billion through dollar or foreign currency bonds next week, the country’s largest lender informed the exchanges.
 
SBI said the bank’s board will meet on May 12 to consider the fund raise for the current financial year.
 
“To examine the status and decide on long-term fund raising in single/multiple tranches of up to US$ 2 billion (US$ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of fixed/floating-rate bonds in US dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY2026-27,” SBI said.
 
In FY26, SBI received board approval for raising up to $3 billion through senior unsecured notes.
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Topics :sbiState Bank of India YONOCurrency

First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:10 PM IST

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