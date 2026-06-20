SBI raises its FCNR (B) game with 9x leverage play under RBI scheme

For a five-year maturity, the loan rate has been set at 5.4 per cent, while the deposit rate is 6 per cent, translating into a return on investment of 14.08 per cent after factoring in leverage.

The leverage facility will apply to dollar-denominated deposits of $1 million and above. Under this, for every $1 million deposited in an FCNR(B) account, SBI can extend loans of up to $9 million to customers against the deposit.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has moved swiftly to capitalise on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) special concessional scheme for foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits, offering customers nine times leverage on their FCNR(B) investments. It is the first lender to hit the ground running after the central bank announced the scheme earlier this month.

For deposits above $1 million, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.5 per cent for maturities of three years and above but less than four years. For deposits with maturity between four years and less than five years, the rate will be 5.75 per cent.

Earlier this month, the RBI introduced a concessional US dollar-rupee forex swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilised for a minimum tenor of three years and a maximum tenor of five years. The swap facility will remain open until October 16, 2026 for deposits mobilised up to September 30.