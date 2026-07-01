SBI rolls out AI-powered features on YONO, expands trade finance services

State Bank of India ( SBI ) introduced a range of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled features across its retail and business banking platforms, including an AI-powered virtual assistant, new digital account-opening journeys and mobile-based trade finance services for corporate and MSME customers, the bank said in a release on Wednesday.

The announcements were made on the bank's 71st Bank Day as part of its efforts to expand digital banking services through its YONO and YONO Business platforms.

Among the key additions, SBI has integrated its entire trade finance suite into the YONO Business app, allowing corporate and MSME customers to view, track and authorise inland, import and export trade finance transactions through mobile devices.

The bank also launched YONO Ji, an AI-powered virtual assistant that will provide round-the-clock support for product-related and service queries on the YONO Business web and mobile platforms. For retail customers, SBI has introduced a digital 3-in-1 account-opening facility, enabling new users to open a savings account along with a demat and trading account with SBICAP Securities through a single online process. Eligible customers can also convert their savings accounts into corporate salary accounts or upgrade existing salary accounts digitally without visiting a branch. The bank has also added a sustainability feature to the YONO app, allowing customers to view estimated carbon emissions avoided through digital transactions and track a monthly "Green Score".