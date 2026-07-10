SBI to sell 1.42% stake in SBI Funds Management in pre-IPO placement

State Bank of India will sell a 1.42 per cent stake in asset management unit SBI ​Funds Management to 30 investors for ₹1,655 crore​($173.5 million) in a pre-IPO placement, the lender ‌said on Thursday.

The stake sale at ₹574 per share - the top end of the asset manager's IPO price band - provides an early benchmark for the unit's valuation and indicates institutional demand before the public offering.

SBI is selling 28.8 million shares of SBI Funds to investors including Tata AIG General Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance, 360 ONE funds, Bennett Coleman, and ‌several alternative investment funds and family offices.